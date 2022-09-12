Dr. Don Berardinucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berardinucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Berardinucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Don Berardinucci, MD
Dr. Don Berardinucci, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Berardinucci works at
Dr. Berardinucci's Office Locations
Specialty Associates of West Houston, PLLC - Urology17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 417-4811Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Beardinucci this last friday, he's kind, respectful and very clear. One feels that he is completely honest and answers all questions honestly and factually. The staff is very nice and helpful, fully recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Don Berardinucci, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699774679
Education & Certifications
- Queen's U
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berardinucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berardinucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berardinucci has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berardinucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Berardinucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berardinucci.
