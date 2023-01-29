Dr. Don Brinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Brinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Brinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Brinberg works at
Locations
Great Lakes Gastroenterology8877 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-1225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Great Lakes Gastroenterology36100 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 205-1225
Mentor Office9485 Mentor Ave Ste 105, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brinberg performed a colonoscopy on me on 1-27-2023. He has performed one on me in the past. He is remarkable as a person and a physician. He not only provides excellent care but is so personable and has a great bedside manner. I enjoy his gentle humor as it eases all tension and makes one feel comfortable. He is not stuffy at all. He comes thru as thoroughly enjoying his profession. I wholeheartedly recommend him for care -- you won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Don Brinberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1235237090
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
