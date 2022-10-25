Dr. Don Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Duff, MD
Overview of Dr. Don Duff, MD
Dr. Don Duff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Duff's Office Locations
The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 4A, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 365-2655
The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana- MT WASHINGTON300 High Point Ct, Mt Washington, KY 40047 Directions (502) 365-2655
The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana- AUDUBON3101 Poplar Level Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (502) 365-2655
The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana- DIXIE4420 Dixie Hwy Ste 114, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 365-2655
The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana SHEPHERDSVILLE115 Huston Dr, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 365-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He take care my son for more than 2 years, he exceeded my expectations and his team. GREAT.
About Dr. Don Duff, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154325900
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Duff works at
