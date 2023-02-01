Overview of Dr. Don Dumont, MD

Dr. Don Dumont, MD is a Pulmonologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Dumont works at Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC in Munster, IN with other offices in Hammond, IN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.