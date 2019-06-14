Dr. Don Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Henry, MD
Dr. Don Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Gentile Healthcare PC1001 Main St Fl 2E, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 836-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Henry has been my gynecologist/obstetrician for 30 years. Always kind and caring, he delivered both of my sons and has helped me with issues that come from being post-menopausal. Truly a very good doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1871772871
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henry speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
