Overview of Dr. Don Henry, MD

Dr. Don Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Gentile Healthcare PC in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.