Dr. Don Henslee, MD
Overview of Dr. Don Henslee, MD
Dr. Don Henslee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Henslee's Office Locations
Urology, PC5500 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 489-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Crete Area Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Much more communicative than one of his colleagues. Same for his PA, Casey Bock
About Dr. Don Henslee, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henslee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henslee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henslee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henslee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Henslee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henslee.
