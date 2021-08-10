Dr. Don Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Don Howard, MD
Dr. Don Howard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Sleep Institute of Spokane324 S Sherman St Ste 5, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 353-3960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Howard’s for 16 years and couldn’t ask for a better sleep doctor. He has always been caring and thorough at each appointment.
About Dr. Don Howard, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376590778
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
