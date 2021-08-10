Overview of Dr. Don Howard, MD

Dr. Don Howard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Sleep Institute of Spokane in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.