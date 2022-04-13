See All Oncologists in Weaverville, NC
Dr. Don Jackson, MD

Medical Oncology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Don Jackson, MD

Dr. Don Jackson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Weaverville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Jackson works at AdventHealth Hematology Oncology Infusion Services Weaverville in Weaverville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    179 N Buncombe School Rd Ste 102, Weaverville, NC 28787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 645-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Healthgram
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Self Pay
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Jackson treated me when I had Breast Cancer, and is now treating my husband's Leukemia..He is EXCELLENT! Totally devoted to give you the BEST TREATMENT AVAILABLE..along with the personal touch of CARING!
    Janie Morrow — Apr 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Don Jackson, MD
    About Dr. Don Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154361699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Roanoke Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at AdventHealth Hematology Oncology Infusion Services Weaverville in Weaverville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

