Dr. Don Kikkawa, MD
Overview of Dr. Don Kikkawa, MD
Dr. Don Kikkawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Kikkawa's Office Locations
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6290
Uc San Diego Health Clinical Laboratory-la Jolla9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 534-6290
- 3 4060 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6244
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Kikawa for some years now...I had a bulging eye due to Thyroid Graves’ disease and he did an Orbital Decompression surgery and few months later corrective eye lid surgery. He did a phenomenal job and left me like new. It was a 5 hr surgery with no complications and recovery was pretty good as well. He is a dr that truly cares for his patients. He always listens to your needs and does his best to help. I will always recommend him! Best dr thus far! My favorite dr!
About Dr. Don Kikkawa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932202371
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Kikkawa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kikkawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kikkawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kikkawa works at
Dr. Kikkawa has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kikkawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kikkawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kikkawa.
