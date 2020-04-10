Overview of Dr. Don Kikkawa, MD

Dr. Don Kikkawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kikkawa works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.