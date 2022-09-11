Overview

Dr. Don Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yonsei U, Seoul and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Don W Lee MD A Medical Corporation in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.