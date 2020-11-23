Dr. Don Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Lerner, MD
Overview of Dr. Don Lerner, MD
Dr. Don Lerner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Baptist E.N.T. Specialist - Beaches1370 13th Ave S Ste 115, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 202-6390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-2000
Baptist Medical Center Beaches1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 202-2000
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
I am 88 years old, soon to be 89, and I have an autoimmune disease, and terrible sinus blockage based upon X-rays and CT scans. My condition had been so bad, I felt no quality of life left. I was not an easy candidate for surgery. Nevertheless, Dr. Lerner took me as a patient, did the surgery, faced surgical complications caused by bone deterioration caused by myasthenia gravis. He dealt skillfully with my situation, solved the problem, fixed it, and did a spectacular job. His superb and skilled surgery surely will have made the rest of my life livable.
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
