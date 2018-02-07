See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Don Lester, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Don Lester, MD

Dr. Don Lester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lester works at D Kevin Lester MD Inc in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    D Kevin Lester MD
    6085 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 431-2332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Drainage
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Bursitis
Joint Drainage
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    I was born without a hip socket and the head of the femur was deformed. Had many hip surgeries and body casts, as a child, but to no avail. I walked with pain every day until it became unbearable. I was TERRIFIED to trust another surgeon with my hip! In 1994, I went to Dr. Lester. His enthusiasm and confidence also scared me as I'd seen it before in other surgeons. I actually cried all the way into surgery! That was 24 years ago, and I've never had pain in my hip since. HE'S THE BEST!!!
    About Dr. Don Lester, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467568550
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lester works at D Kevin Lester MD Inc in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lester’s profile.

    Dr. Lester has seen patients for Joint Drainage, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

