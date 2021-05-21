Dr. Don Luong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Luong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Don Luong, MD
Dr. Don Luong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Luong works at
Dr. Luong's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Bryan Dairy Road8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 210, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 397-9641
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 290, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 940-9580
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Highland Ave100 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 683-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian8005 Bay St Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0528
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0528
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Venice Island901 Tamiami Trl S Ste A2, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-3531
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Don Luong has been treating my husband for Colangiocarcinoma. I called his office to ask if he was taking new patients as we were feeling very lost & unsure of what was to come next. I explained all of this to his receptionist. Dr Luong, without even meeting my husband, called a surgeons conference meeting to discuss my husband Dom's treatments & to set forth a plan of action. His beautiful comforting demeanor has helped us through this terrifying process. Dr. Luong goes above and beyond to ensure my husband's treatments are efficient & as invasive as possible. We are very grateful that we found him & he has given us immense hope. We couldn't imagine not having him on our side. Compassion matters, especially when you have a life threatening illness. Thank you, Dr. Luong! for restoring our faith in the medical profession.
About Dr. Don Luong, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1992904379
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Luong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luong has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luong speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.