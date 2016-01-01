Overview of Dr. Don Marascalco, MD

Dr. Don Marascalco, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi.



Dr. Marascalco works at Eye Clinic Of Meridian in Meridian, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pterygium and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.