Dr. Don Marascalco, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Don Marascalco, MD

Dr. Don Marascalco, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi.

Dr. Marascalco works at Eye Clinic Of Meridian in Meridian, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pterygium and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marascalco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Clinic of Meridian
    1301 20th Ave, Meridian, MS 39301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 282-8984

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Don Marascalco, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649294935
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Marascalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marascalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marascalco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marascalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marascalco works at Eye Clinic Of Meridian in Meridian, MS. View the full address on Dr. Marascalco’s profile.

    Dr. Marascalco has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pterygium and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marascalco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marascalco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marascalco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marascalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marascalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

