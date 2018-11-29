Overview of Dr. Don Mascarenhas, MD

Dr. Don Mascarenhas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Mascarenhas works at PSYCHIATRYSERVICE, 116A in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Kettering, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.