Dr. Mascarenhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Don Mascarenhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Don Mascarenhas, MD
Dr. Don Mascarenhas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Mascarenhas' Office Locations
Veterans Healthcare System2215 Fuller Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 769-7100
Kettering Brain & Spine3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional, good listener, considers all options and explains each in detail. He really cares about doing not only the right things to make you better, but considers how those things will affect your lifestyle and will be up front and honest.
About Dr. Don Mascarenhas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascarenhas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascarenhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascarenhas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascarenhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascarenhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascarenhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.