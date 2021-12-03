See All Cardiologists in Cumming, GA
Dr. Don Rowe, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Don Rowe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Rowe works at North Atlanta Heart & Vsclr Ctr in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Snellville, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Atlanta Heart and Vascular Center PC
    1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 380, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 887-3255
  2. 2
    North Atlanta Heart and Vascular
    11780 Northfall Ln Ste 303, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 887-3255
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Snellville
    1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 736-6300
    Thursday
    9:30am - 11:00am
  4. 4
    Northside Hospital Duluth
    3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 877-3255
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 03, 2021
    One of the best and knowledge doctor that I seen! Excellent bedside manners, genuinely cares.
    Joyce — Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Don Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245417666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

