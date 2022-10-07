Overview of Dr. Don Sanders, MD

Dr. Don Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sanders works at South Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Center A Medical Partnership in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.