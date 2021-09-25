Overview of Dr. Don Setliff, MD

Dr. Don Setliff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Centro, CA. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Med Little Rock Ar and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Setliff works at Don P Setliff MD in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.