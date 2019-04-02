Dr. Don Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Shaffer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers P.c.340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 281-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is treating my husband currently and has been wonderful! Highly recommend! Makes you feel comfortable and doesn't seem rushed, listens and discusses all questions. Wonderful bedside manner!
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124023452
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
