Dr. Don Shalhub, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Shalhub, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Shalhub works at
Locations
Medical Aesthetics2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 140, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-0112
- 2 7100 W 20th Ave Ste 414, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-3311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shalhub?
I love Dr. Shalhub! He takes the time to make me feel like I matter as a patient. I have always been able to talk freely with the doctor and truly appreciate the quality service this office provides. They are true to your appoint time. I believe in Dr. Shalhub's expertise and professionalism. Having being to him for other needs for many years; I trust him and his skills for all my cosmetics procedures. Fillers, Botox, I have the rejuvenated look I want. Quick and painless. Marta P Doral
About Dr. Don Shalhub, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalhub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalhub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalhub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalhub works at
Dr. Shalhub has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalhub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shalhub speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalhub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalhub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalhub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalhub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.