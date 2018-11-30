See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Don Shalhub, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Don Shalhub, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Shalhub works at MEDICAL AESTHETICS in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Aesthetics
    2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 140, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-0112
  2. 2
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 414, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-3311

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Don Shalhub, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487741070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Shalhub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalhub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shalhub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shalhub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shalhub has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalhub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalhub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalhub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalhub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalhub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

