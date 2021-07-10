Dr. Wijaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Don Wijaya, MD
Overview of Dr. Don Wijaya, MD
Dr. Don Wijaya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Wijaya works at
Dr. Wijaya's Office Locations
1
St. Francis Medical Center601 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08629 Directions (609) 599-5180
- 2 1544 Kuser Rd Ste C5, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 518-2116
3
Hampton Behavioral Health Center650 Rancocas Rd, Westampton, NJ 08060 Directions (609) 267-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for many years and I respect him very much. He has been a great listener and has always shown me understanding and compassion. I actually moved a little over an hour away over 4yrs ago and he has been consistent in his care for me. I'm so grateful to have him as my doctor and I sincerely believe he has been very important in my mental health progress.
About Dr. Don Wijaya, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1295008373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wijaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wijaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wijaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wijaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wijaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wijaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.