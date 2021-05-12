Dr. Don Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Wynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Don Wynn, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and TMC Bonham Hospital.
Dr. Wynn works at
Texoma Medical Center5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Texoma Pulmonary & Sleep Specialist, PA101 S Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 463-0003
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- TMC Bonham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
He's an excellent Dr and checked up on me when I was in the hospital for problems didn't even concern him.
About Dr. Don Wynn, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1750582458
Education & Certifications
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Hospitals
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Oglethorpe University
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynn works at
Dr. Wynn speaks Vietnamese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.