Dr. Don Wynn, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and TMC Bonham Hospital.



Dr. Wynn works at Em Care in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.