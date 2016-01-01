Overview

Dr. Dona Gray, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at IU Health Arnett Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.