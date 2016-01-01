Dr. Dona Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dona Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dona Gray, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Iu Health Arnett - 2600 Ferry Street2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538260740
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.