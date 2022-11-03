Dr. Donald Abrahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Abrahm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Abrahm, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Abrahm works at
Locations
Donald R Abrahm MD1525 Superior Ave Ste 104, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-2670Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
teleconference was on time and succinct. connection could have been a little better. we couldn't both speak at the same time. he was decisive about the course of action and let his staff handle the details.
About Dr. Donald Abrahm, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215022405
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Univ Of Michigan Hospitals And Health Centers - Internal Medicine Internal Medicine|Vet Affairs Medical Center West Los Angeles - Gastroenterology
- University Of Mi Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
