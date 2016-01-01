Overview of Dr. Donald Adams Jr, DPM

Dr. Donald Adams Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Adams Jr works at Framingham Podiatry Inc. in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.