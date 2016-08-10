Overview of Dr. Donald Akers, MD

Dr. Donald Akers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dandridge, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akers works at Premier Surgical North Knoxville in Dandridge, TN with other offices in Powell, TN and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ischemic Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.