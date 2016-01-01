Dr. Donald Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Allen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coalville, UT. They graduated from The George Washington University and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gregory D Iverson Family Practice142 S 50 E, Coalville, UT 84017 Directions (435) 250-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Allen, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- DeWitt Army Hospital in Fort Belvoir, VA
- The George Washington University
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.