Overview of Dr. Donald Allyn, MD

Dr. Donald Allyn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Allyn works at Adventist Health Community Care in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.