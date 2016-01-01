Dr. Donald Aptekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aptekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Aptekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Aptekar, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Partners in Women's Health4500 E 9th Ave Ste 700, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0708Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Donald Aptekar, MD
- Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023103868
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Aptekar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aptekar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aptekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aptekar speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aptekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aptekar.
