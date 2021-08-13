Overview

Dr. Donald Aspenson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Aspenson works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.