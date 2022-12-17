See All Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Donald Atkins, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Atkins, MD

Dr. Donald Atkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Atkins works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-2453
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Associates Of SA
    18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-1956
  3. 3
    Neurosurgical Associates of Sa
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-1956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Peterson Regional Medical Center

Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Back Pain
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dural Tear
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Neck Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertebral Column Tumors
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Atkins since 2009 and he has performed my last 2 neck surgeries and will never regret it!! I have nothing but respect for him and his staff! He is trusting, compassionate and cares about his patients! Thank you for what you have done for me and the continued care you provide me! Finding a knowledgeable Neurosurgeon on your side is hard to find, especially one that is passionate about his services and then some! I’m so grateful for Dr Bogev (my brother in laws Neurosurgeon)referring me to you and for you to take my case! You ROCK!
    Lisa Vaca — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Atkins, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245231729
    Education & Certifications

    • Semmes Murphey Clinic
    • DD Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atkins works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Atkins’s profile.

    Dr. Atkins has seen patients for Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

