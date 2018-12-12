Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD
Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson's Office Locations
-
1
Cumberland Mountain Mntl Hlth4325 Highway 127 N, Crossville, TN 38571 Directions (931) 484-8020
-
2
Genoa Healthcare LLC1200 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38506 Directions (931) 432-4123
- 3 501 Spruce St, Livingston, TN 38570 Directions (931) 823-5678
- 4 7200 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton, TN 37321 Directions (423) 570-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. Atkinson and the staff. Everyone was very friendly. I was able to get seen the first day. I’m thankful for the staff and everyone one here.
About Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205938446
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
