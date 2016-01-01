Dr. Donald Aulds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aulds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Aulds, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Aulds, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Don G Aulds MD PC401 Lowell Dr SE Ste 21, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-1244
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1912967696
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Aulds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aulds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aulds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aulds has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aulds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aulds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aulds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aulds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aulds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.