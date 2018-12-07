Overview of Dr. Donald Bae, MD

Dr. Donald Bae, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Bae works at Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division, Boston, MA in Boston, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.