Dr. Donald Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care Center801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 205W, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-6103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
He’s such a great doctor and very kind
About Dr. Donald Bailey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467486902
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.