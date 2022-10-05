Overview

Dr. Donald Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Digestive Care Center in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.