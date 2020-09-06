Overview

Dr. Donald Baker, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Heymann, Manders, Green & Sommer, LLC in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.