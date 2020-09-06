Dr. Donald Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Baker, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Heymann, Manders, Green and Sommer Dermatology100 Brick Rd Ste 306, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr Baker is outstanding. He is careful and explains everything. He checks for current medications and takes them into account. He is a very caring physician.
About Dr. Donald Baker, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922101351
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.