Dr. Donald Barr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Barr, MD
Dr. Donald Barr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Barr works at
Dr. Barr's Office Locations
Memorial Neuroscience Institute601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 276-1474Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw a couple of different neurologists before my appointment with Dr. Barr. He was so genuine and caring. I feel extremely comfortable with his recommendations and I am thankful that I was able to see him. Staff was pleasant and made sure my medications were corrected and up to date.
About Dr. Donald Barr, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1215348313
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Texas Texas A&M University
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
