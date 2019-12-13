See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Donald Baxter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donald Baxter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (23)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Donald Baxter, MD

Dr. Donald Baxter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Foot and Ankle Surgery

Dr. Baxter works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Parr, MD
Dr. Thomas Parr, MD
4.1 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Maier, MD
Dr. Michael Maier, MD
3.6 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Baxter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Bunion Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Bunion Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baxter?

    Dec 13, 2019
    Dr. Baxter repaired a neuroma on my foot and got me back out running again. Very knowledgeable and spent a lot of time with me discussing the symptoms, anatomy, and course of action. I appreciate his work and the time he spent answering all my questions and concerns.
    DLH — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Baxter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Baxter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baxter to family and friends

    Dr. Baxter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baxter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Baxter, MD.

    About Dr. Donald Baxter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235105123
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Hospitals (Orthopedic Surgery Residency)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hermann Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baxter works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Baxter’s profile.

    Dr. Baxter has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Baxter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.