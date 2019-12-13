Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Baxter, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Baxter, MD
Dr. Donald Baxter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Foot and Ankle Surgery
Dr. Baxter works at
Dr. Baxter's Office Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baxter repaired a neuroma on my foot and got me back out running again. Very knowledgeable and spent a lot of time with me discussing the symptoms, anatomy, and course of action. I appreciate his work and the time he spent answering all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Donald Baxter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235105123
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Surgery
- University Of Texas Hospitals (Orthopedic Surgery Residency)
- Hermann Hospital
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Baxter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxter has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.