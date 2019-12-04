See All Otolaryngologists in Nampa, ID
Dr. Donald Beasley, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Beasley, MD

Dr. Donald Beasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Beasley works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Nampa, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beasley's Office Locations

    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    4400 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-1000
    Boise ENT, Hearing & Balance
    901 N Curtis Rd Ste 104, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-6099
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    6094 Emseralde, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Sinusitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Sinusitis

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from Ear Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Beasley?

    Dec 04, 2019
    I have been to see doctor Beasley a number of times. I also have taken my two youngest sons to see him and my middle son just had surgery on his sinuses. Dr. Beasley is a great doctor he takes great care in his patients and the comfort that they feel from the surgery. I would refer anybody to him. He a wonderful doctor for any age.
    Christina Silva — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. Donald Beasley, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770573750
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane U MC
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Beasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beasley has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beasley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

