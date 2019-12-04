Dr. Donald Beasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Beasley, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Beasley, MD
Dr. Donald Beasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Beasley's Office Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group4400 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 302-1000
Boise ENT, Hearing & Balance901 N Curtis Rd Ste 104, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-6099
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group6094 Emseralde, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to see doctor Beasley a number of times. I also have taken my two youngest sons to see him and my middle son just had surgery on his sinuses. Dr. Beasley is a great doctor he takes great care in his patients and the comfort that they feel from the surgery. I would refer anybody to him. He a wonderful doctor for any age.
About Dr. Donald Beasley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770573750
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U MC
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beasley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beasley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.