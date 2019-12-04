Overview of Dr. Donald Beasley, MD

Dr. Donald Beasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Beasley works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Nampa, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.