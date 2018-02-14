Overview of Dr. Donald Behrmann, MD

Dr. Donald Behrmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Behrmann works at Family Medicine of Fowler Groves in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL, Kissimmee, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Disc Replacement and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.