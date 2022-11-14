Overview of Dr. Donald Beringer, MD

Dr. Donald Beringer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Beringer works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Macon, GA, Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.