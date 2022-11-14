Dr. Donald Beringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Beringer, MD
Dr. Donald Beringer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - Sandy Springs5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1230, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 497-1730
Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - Woodstock960 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 494-8420
Forsyth Street Orthopedic Center1600 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-3000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Advanced Center for Joint Surgery2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste T100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (470) 839-9200
Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - East Cobb4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 292-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had hip replacement surgery and I'm extremely pleased with Dr. Beringer. He's very professional and an expert. He offered well-thought out pre-op and post-op education. I'll recommend him any time as a surgeon to go to when in doubt.
About Dr. Donald Beringer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Summa Health Sys Hosp/Akron City Hosp/St Thomas Med Center|Summa Hlth Sys Hosp/Akron City Hosp/St Thomas Med Ctr
- Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beringer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beringer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beringer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Beringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.