Dr. Donald Beringer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (50)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Beringer, MD

Dr. Donald Beringer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Beringer works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Macon, GA, Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beringer's Office Locations

    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
    Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - Sandy Springs
    5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1230, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 497-1730
    Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - Woodstock
    960 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 494-8420
    Forsyth Street Orthopedic Center
    1600 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-3000
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
    Advanced Center for Joint Surgery
    2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste T100, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 839-9200
    Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - East Cobb
    4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Donald Beringer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1356300875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Summa Health Sys Hosp/Akron City Hosp/St Thomas Med Center|Summa Hlth Sys Hosp/Akron City Hosp/St Thomas Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Beringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beringer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beringer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Beringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beringer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

