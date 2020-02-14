See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bernstein works at MDVIP - New York, New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - New York, New York
    80 5th Ave Rm 1605, New York, NY 10011 (212) 257-2857

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis
Wellness Examination
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 14, 2020
    Dr. Bernstein was my mother's doctor . He is compassionate, competent and makes house calls. I highly recommend this doctor and hold him in the highest esteem. He practices the way things used to be. He listens, understands, and explains. He does not arrive with a team. He does not rush through the usual 15 minute consultation. I will never forget him and recommend him for you or your parents.
    Janet Kalogiannakis — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD

    Internal Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1588662092
    Education & Certifications

    Hosp Joint Diseases
    Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Geo Wash University Hosp
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at MDVIP - New York, New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

