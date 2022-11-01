Overview

Dr. Donald Binz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Binz works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.