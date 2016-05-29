See All Podiatrists in Irving, TX
Dr. Donald Blum, DPM

Podiatry
2.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Irving, TX
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Blum, DPM

Dr. Donald Blum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Blum works at Southwest Podiatry in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Podiatry Llp
    701 Tuscan Dr Ste 220, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 432-9191
  2. 2
    Southwest Podiatry LLP - Medical City-Dallas
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C435, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-3808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 29, 2016
    Compassionate,skilled professional. Performed 1 procedure ending 2 months of ingrown toenail pain Was my second opinion. I left our first meeting in no pain(local anesthetic) and returned to all my activities in 2 days-pain free! Second visit- explained biopsy results, gave instructions re: prevention . Lone office assistant gave the local smoothly -joking to distract me. This active 80 year old probably will be back-with a new problem someday. This time I know where to START.!
    mt5 in Dallas, TX — May 29, 2016
    About Dr. Donald Blum, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902885155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Podiatric Associates of Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SMU
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

