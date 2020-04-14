Overview of Dr. Donald Brown, MD

Dr. Donald Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Brown works at Baptist Health Medical Group Colorectal Surgery in Corbin, KY with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.