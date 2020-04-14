Dr. Donald Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Brown, MD
Dr. Donald Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery1 Trillium Way Ste 303, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 526-7363
-
2
Parkway Drug100 Professional Dr Ste 2, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 330-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown has treated me on several occasions and has done very well. And gets me in quickly in an emergency..
About Dr. Donald Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548377179
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.