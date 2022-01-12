Dr. Donald Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Brown, DO
Overview
Dr. Donald Brown, DO is a Dermatologist in Granbury, TX.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bayside Dermatology PA1321 Waters Edge Dr Ste 1006, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 573-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Been going to Dr. Brown for a few years now, and I have to say he is one of the best Dermatologists I have been to in my 70 plus yrs. He cares for his patients' and his staff are friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Donald Brown, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1861555237
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.