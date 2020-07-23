Dr. Donald Buhrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Buhrer, MD
Dr. Donald Buhrer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Plastic Surgery Specialists2448 Holly Ave Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 841-5355
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Buhrer and his staff are absolutely top notch! From start to finish I had the best experience with a lower face lift/neck lift and upper blepharoplasty that I could have imagined. He is super knowledgeable, honest, patient and kind and truly does great work with a natural look. There is a reason why he has been in business so long and his nurses have been with him 25 + years! Don't look any further in the Annapolis area!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Buhrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhrer.
