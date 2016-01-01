Overview

Dr. Donald Cantrell, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cantrell works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.