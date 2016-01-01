Dr. Donald Cantrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Cantrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Cantrell, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3696
Northwestern Medical Group - Feinberg Pavilion251 E Huron St Fl 4, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5200
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Cantrell, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1477828085
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- AMITA Health/St Francis Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
