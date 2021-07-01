Dr. Donald Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Gateway Ent & Hearing Services3351 M St Ste 205, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 724-0501
- 2 801 W L St, Los Banos, CA 93635 Directions (209) 724-0501
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Los Banos
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful man wonderful Dr Another ent in merced paralyzed one of my vocal chords dr Carter keeps it working ! Did as he needs you to do and cooperate he is the best dr
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1083634364
Education & Certifications
- University Kans School Med
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carter speaks Cantonese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
