Dr. Donald Chandler, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Chandler, MD

Dr. Donald Chandler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chandler works at Chandler's Medical Plaza in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cca Behavioral Health Pllc
    424 S Corinth Street Rd, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 941-0578

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Lab Service
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 12, 2017
    I love this man to the moon and back. He is a great ped. I have never had a bad experience with him. He has helped my girls out a great deal with their conditions. After going through 4 doctors here in Dallas I came across Chandler and he did what no other doctor could do he fixed the problem.
    Lisa Bowens in Dallas, TX — Apr 12, 2017
    About Dr. Donald Chandler, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902978299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandler works at Chandler's Medical Plaza in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chandler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

