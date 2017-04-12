Dr. Donald Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Chandler, MD
Dr. Donald Chandler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Cca Behavioral Health Pllc424 S Corinth Street Rd, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 941-0578
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I love this man to the moon and back. He is a great ped. I have never had a bad experience with him. He has helped my girls out a great deal with their conditions. After going through 4 doctors here in Dallas I came across Chandler and he did what no other doctor could do he fixed the problem.
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
